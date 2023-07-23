Chevron appoints Eimear Bonner as new finance chief

(Reuters) -U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Sunday said the company’s Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber will retire next year, and named long-time company veteran Eimear Bonner, chief technology officer of Chevron Technical Center, as his successor.

Separately, the company also said it waived the mandatory retirement age requirement for its Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth.

Bonner, 49, has been with Chevron for over 24 years. Bonner will report to Chevron’s chief’s executive in her new role.

The upcoming chief executive will take the position starting March 1, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Chevron also disclosed a preview of its quarterly results. Chevron posted adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion, or $3.08 per share in the second quarter. Results came above the $2.97 per share, according to REFINITIV data.

Chevron is due to report full quarterly results on Friday.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Diane Craft)