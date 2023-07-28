Centene raises profit forecast on strong premium growth

(Reuters) – Centene Corp on Friday raised its full-year earnings forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on strong growth in premium collections.

The health insurer raised its 2023 full-year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to at least $6.45 per share.

It increased its 2023 premium and services revenue forecast range by $1.8 billion.

Excluding items, Centene earned $2.10 per share in the second quarter, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $2.03.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)