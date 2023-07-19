Carvana enters deal with noteholders to cut debt by $1.2 billion

(Reuters) – Used-car retailer Carvana said on Wednesday it entered into an agreement with noteholders to reduce its total debt outstanding by over $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

