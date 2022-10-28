BYD posts 350% jump in Q3 net profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s biggest electric vehicle(EV) maker BYD said its third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by a wider range of product offerings and strong sales that saw it beat Tesla in the world’s largest auto market.

BYD’s net profit for the July-September quarter reached 5.72 billion yuan ($788.75 million), while that for the first nine months increased 281% to 9.31 billion yuan, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The result was in line with a forecast the company published last week.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

