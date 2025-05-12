Budweiser-maker AB InBev to invest $300 million in US facilities

By Reuters

May 12, 2025 – 5:05 AM PDT

Cans of Budweiser brand beer are pictured at a liquor store in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 1, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File photo

(Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said on Monday it would invest $300 million in its manufacturing operations in the United States this year amid a push for local production under President Donald Trump.

The Budweiser maker, which said it invested nearly $2 billion over the last five years in 100 facilities across the country, also announced the launch of a new plant in Columbus, Ohio.

The brewer reported a rise in first-quarter profit last week, more than double the increase expected by analysts and boosting its profit margins despite a fall in sales volumes. It said it makes nearly all its domestic sales locally,

AB InBev had previously said it was boosting investments in key brands such as Budweiser and ramping up efforts to grow at-home consumption, as spending elsewhere – including in bars – remains pressured.

Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

