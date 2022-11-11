Bond inflows highest in four months; “inflation shock over” – BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors bought bonds at the highest weekly rate in four months in the week to Wednesday, sold $4.6 billion of stocks and ploughed $2.4 billion into cash, BofA Global Research said on Friday, with the market “inflation shock” now over.

European equity funds recorded their 39th week of outflows, totalling $2.7 billion, while U.S. growth stocks got a boost of $2 billion and investors bought energy stocks for the fifth week in a row.

Emerging market equity funds recorded a third straight weekly inflow, up $400 million.

BofA’s “Bull & Bear” indicator was still at “max bearish” and has been since June; its longest streak at that level since the global financial crash in 2008/09, the bank said.

