Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

(Reuters) – Crypto exchange Binance said that it has resumed Bitcoin withdrawals after a brief closure due to a congestion issue.

Binance had paused withdrawal of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, for more than an hour.

Binance did not provide any further details on the issue.

The world’s largest crypto exchange on March suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues that affected spot trading.

