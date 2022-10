(Reuters) – Bank of America is satisfied with its headcount for now, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told journalists in a conference call on Monday.

The company added about 5,000 employees in the third quarter, Borthwick said after the company reported reported a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)