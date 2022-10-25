Australia’s Coles posts higher quarterly sales, flags cost pressures

(Reuters) -Coles Group reported a marginal rise in its first-quarter sales on Wednesday, supported by higher product prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions, although the Australian supermarket chain flagged that input costs would remain high.

Retailers around the world have been raising prices to cope with higher fuel and ingredient costs. In Australia, the central bank has hiked interest rates six times so far this year to tame surging inflation.

Coles expects costs to accelerate in the December quarter, exacerbated by floods in the country hitting supply volumes.

The company’s supermarket business, which accounts for most of the group’s earnings, recorded a 1.6% rise to A$8.77 billion ($5.60 billion), but missed a UBS estimate of A$8.93 billion.

Coles said supermarkets’ price inflation was 7.1% for the first quarter, a sharp acceleration from 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sales were also helped by the reopening of restaurants after pandemic curbs were eased.

The retailer, however, saw lower volumes in the quarter, partly owing to higher volumes a year ago due to lockdowns driving stockpiling of essential goods.

The Melbourne-headquartered retailer, which operates more than 800 stores in Australia, is looking to boost volumes with price cuts on some of its supermarket products.

Shares of Coles fell 2.5% to A$16.18 apiece, while the broader Australian market rose 0.4% in early trade.

Coles posted group sales revenue of A$9.89 billion for the 13 weeks ended Sept. 25, compared with A$9.77 billion a year ago.

Rival Woolworths is expected to report its first-quarter sales on Nov. 3.

($1 = 1.5662 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)