Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop Co’s dividend payment

(Reuters) – Albertsons Companies Inc said late on Friday that Washington State Court has denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state’s Attorney General to prevent the company from paying a dividend to its shareholders.

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court last week for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)