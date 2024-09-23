September 22, 2024 – 11:40 PM PDT

Alaska Airlines commercial airplanes are shown parked off to the side of the airport in San Diego, California, Calinforia, U.S. January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/FIle Photo

(Reuters) – Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operations, including delayed flights.

Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.

The ground stop was for arrivals in Seattle and lasted for about 2 hours, the airlines said.

On Sunday night, the airline on its X account confirmed there had been an outage as multiple users complained they were facing issues accessing its website and app.

“This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems,” it added.

In April, Alaska Airlines had to halt all its flights due to an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates the weight and balance of its planes.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

