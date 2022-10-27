Airbus raises cashflow target on strong dollar

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus raised its 2022 free cashflow forecast on the back of a strong dollar and reaffirmed delivery and production targets while delaying the projected introduction of its newest jet, the A321XLR, by a few months.

Revenues were also boosted by the U.S. currency while core operating earnings that reflect hedging rose 26% to 836 million euros ($834.50 million), the world’s largest planemaker said in third-quarter results issued on the 50th anniversary of its maiden flight.

($1 = 1.0018 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)