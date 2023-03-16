Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Planemaker Airbus has measures in place to stabilise global pressure on its supply chains, a senior manufacturing executive said on Thursday.

Airbus Aerostructures Chief Executive Andre Walter said it is making increased checks about the financial health of small suppliers. Speaking to French reporters in Hamburg, he did not comment on the scare in the banking sector, but said Airbus is not seeing a surge in the number of firms with problems.

Walter, who is the senior commercial manufacturing executive for Airbus in Germany, said the planemaker ended 2022 with A320-family production of 45 aircraft a month and reiterated plans to introduce the new A321XLR to service in second-quarter 2024. Airbus has sold 560 of its longest-range single-aisle model.

Shares in Airbus were trading about 1% higher at 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by David Goodman and Paul Carrel)