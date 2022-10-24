Air Liquide Q3 sales narrowly beat expectations as costs rise

(Reuters) – French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported on Tuesday slightly better-than-expected third quarter sales, helped by growth in all its segments amid growing energy costs.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, posted revenues of 8.25 billion euros ($8.15 billion) in the third quarter, higher than the 8.11 billion average forecast from a company-provided consensus.

That’s up 8.3% from a year earlier on a comparable basis.

($1 = 1.0126 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Josephine Mason)