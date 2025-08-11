Adidas apologises for sandal appropriating Indigenous Mexican design

By Reuters

August 11, 2025 – 8:02 AM PDT

Marina Nunez Bespalova, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Cultural Development, speaks during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference at the National Palace to condemn Adidas and U.S. designer Willy Chavarria over the “Oaxaca Slip On” shoe, accused of misappropriating a sandal design rooted in Zapotec Indigenous heritage, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2025. Presidencia de Mexico/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has formally apologised after Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum criticised the sportswear brand over a shoe that replicated traditional Indigenous huarache sandals without attributing the design or crediting artisans.

The misstep comes shortly after Prada triggered a widespread backlash in India when its Milan fashion show debuted a sandal replicating Kolhapuri slippers, highlighting the increased scrutiny multinational brands face over the origin of their designs.

“The ‘Oaxaca slip-on’ was inspired by a design from Oaxaca, rooted in the tradition of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag,” Adidas said in a statement.

“We offer a public apology and reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with Yalálag in a respectful dialogue that honours their cultural legacy.”

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that her administration is looking into legal ways of supporting Indigenous communities whose designs are taken by big companies, after Oaxaca officials criticised the Adidas shoe.

The Oaxaca slip-on, launched five days ago by Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria with Adidas, features a black sneaker sole topped with the leather weave typical of Mexico’s huarache sandals.

Chavarria said on Saturday he was “deeply sorry that the shoe was appropriated in this design and not developed in direct and meaningful partnership with the Oaxacan community”.

Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

