Business owners, residents sue Philadelphia over mask mandate

UPDATED 12:23 PM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

A group of business owners and several residents in Philadelphia are pushing back against the city’s indoor mask mandate. The group filed a lawsuit over the weekend claiming the city does not have the authority to reimpose a mandate, which went into effect Monday.

This comes after city officials reinstated masks for public indoor spaces while citing a rise in new COVID cases. The suit claims the city is not following CDC standards, which does not recommend mandating masks.

“People have just generally had enough of this, sort of, government overreach and this investing of rules and regulations to get into everybody lives on a continuing basis,” stated Thomas W. King III, attorney for the petitioners.

The City’s current COVID Response Level is Level 2: Mask Precautions. During this time:

Philadelphia is the first major US city to reinstate masks after dropping the mandate back in March. Starting Monday, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces in the city, including, schools, businesses, restaurants and government buildings.