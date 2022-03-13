Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one dead, several injured



Firefighters work at the scene of an accident where a bus crashed while carrying Ukrainian citizens in Forli, Italy, March 13, 2022. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS Firefighters work at the scene of an accident where a bus crashed while carrying Ukrainian citizens in Forli, Italy, March 13, 2022. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

March 13, 2022

ROME (Reuters) – A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, fire fighters said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.

Rescue operations are still underway, fire fighters said.

