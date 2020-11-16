Burkhead’s two touchdowns help Patriots take down Ravens



FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) catches a touchdown pass from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers (not pictured) during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

November 16, 2020

Rex Burkhead caught two touchdown passes, one on a throw from receiver Jakobi Meyers, as the New England Patriots recorded a 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Foxborough, Mass.

Cam Newton passed for one score and rushed for another as New England (4-5) won its second straight game. Newton completed 13 of 17 passes for 118 yards, and Damien Harris rushed for a career-best 121 yards on 22 carries as the Patriots prevailed in a heavy rainstorm.

New England cornerback J.C. Jackson notched his NFL-leading sixth interception and set a franchise record with picks in five consecutive games.

Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as the Ravens (6-3) lost for the second time in the past three games. Jackson added a team-high 55 yards on the ground on 11 rushes, while Willie Snead caught two scoring passes.

Baltimore lost despite outgaining the Patriots 357-308.

New England held a 13-10 halftime lead and came out strong in the third quarter with a four-play, 75-yard drive. Newton capped the excursion with a 4-yard scoring run.

The Patriots expanded the lead to 23-10 when Nick Folk kicked a 20-yard field goal with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

The Ravens responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Jackson teamed up with Snead on an 18-yard touchdown pass to bring Baltimore within 23-17 with eight seconds left in the quarter.

But the Ravens picked up just one first down on their first two fourth-quarter possessions before getting one final chance with 1:05 left. Baltimore, which started on its 17-yard line as the rain pounded down harder than it had all night, turned the ball over on downs with two seconds remaining.

Burkhead caught both touchdown passes in the first half.

The Ravens struck first on the initial play of the second quarter when Snead came in motion from the left and collected a forward flip from Jackson as he crossed in front of the quarterback. Snead raced for a 6-yard score in which he narrowly made it into the end zone.

About three minutes later, Newton tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead to tie the score. Justin Tucker booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 10-7 advantage with 5:32 left.

New England moved back ahead with 1:02 left when Newton sent a backward pass to Meyers and the former high school quarterback tossed a 24-yard scoring pass to Burkhead, who made a diving catch. Folk missed the extra point.

–Field Level Media