Burger King parent buys Firehouse for $1 billion to pick up the slack



FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Restaurant Brands International is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Restaurant Brands International is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 15, 2021

(Reuters) -Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Monday it would buy Firehouse Subs for $1 billion, at a time when its popular brands are struggling due to increased competition from rivals launching new menu items.

Analysts have said fried chicken sandwich pioneer Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands, has been hurt by competition launching similar items, while Burger King has underperformed in recent months on weak demand for its lower-priced menu items.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, U.S. comparable sales declined 1.6% at Burger King, while Popeyes posted a 4.5% decline.

Shares in Restaurant Brands rose 2% as the company said the deal would immediately add to its earnings once it closes in the coming months. It also said it planned to fund the deal through cash on hand and debt.

Restaurant Brands said the Firehouse Subs, popular for its “Hook & Ladder” sub, is expected to report a four-fold jump in its system-wide sales to $1.1 billion this year from 2010 levels, with U.S. same-store sales between January and October rising around 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

Founded in 1994, Firehouse Subs’ franchisees own and operate 97% of its 1,200 restaurants across 46 U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs’ loyalty program has nearly 3.5 million subscribers, and is adding around 50,000 additional customers per month, said Restaurant Brands, which earlier this year saw Burger King and Popeyes launch their loyalty programs.

Firehouse Subs’ management team will continue leading the brand’s day-to-day operations, managed by its Chief Executive Officer Don Fox and Chief Financial Officer Vincent Burchianti.

