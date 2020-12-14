Burger King India shares soar in market debut



FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

December 14, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Burger King India jumped nearly 88% in its market debut on Monday, after it raised about $110 million, signaling upbeat sentiment for the country’s food service sector.

Shares of the Indian company, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc’s U.S. chain Burger King, opened at 112.50 rupees per share, above the initial public offering price of 60 rupees per share.

At the debut price, the company had a market value of 42.94 billion rupees ($583.11 million).

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)