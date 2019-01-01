Bureau of Land Management moving headquarters to Grand Junction, Colo.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:43 AM PT – Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is set to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction, Colorado. Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) announced the move on Monday.

The agency is part of the Interior Department and is tasked with managing the nation’s publicly owned land. According to Gardner, the decision will help bring the bureau closer to the people who are most impacted by the agency’s policies. More than 90-percent of the land managed by the BLM is west of the Mississippi River.

“This is an effort that I started years ago under the Obama administration, so that we could have the policy makers in Washington closer at home to the people who are most impacted by the decisions that Washington makes,” stated Gardner. “And today we celebrate as the director of BLM, as the headquarters of BLM will be coming to Grand Junction.”

The Colorado lawmaker said the move is a win for local communities, and for those who want a more responsible and accountable federal government. Around 1/5 of the department’s D.C. staff will move with the headquarters to Colorado.