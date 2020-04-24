Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis



April 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British luxury brand Burberry <BRBY.L> will continue to maintain base pay for all of its employees who are unable to fulfil their roles because of store or site closures, it said on Friday.

The group also said it will not rely on government support for jobs in the UK where more than a third of its employees are based, while its senior leaders and directors will take a voluntary 20% pay cut from April through June.

