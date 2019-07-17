Bulgaria detains suspect in cyber attack on its tax agency



People walk outside Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency building in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev People walk outside Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency building in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

July 17, 2019

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian police have detained a suspect in a hacking attack on the Balkan country’s National Revenue Agency that led to the leak of personal and financial data of millions of people, an interior ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We have a suspect that has been detained,” the spokeswoman said. She declined to elaborate.

