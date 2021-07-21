Bukalapak raises $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest IPO – sources



FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bukalapak, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, is seen outside its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bukalapak, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, is seen outside its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, the country’s largest issue, after pricing it at the top of an indicated price range, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Bukalapak declined to comment.

The sources asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to publicly talk about the matter.

