Builder Skanska’s Q3 profit roughly unchanged

October 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Skanska reported on Thursday a roughly unchanged quarterly profit from a year ago and said construction market activity was picking up as uncertainty due to the pandemic was starting to decrease.

Third-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 1.54 billion crowns ($179.35 million) against a year-ago 1.53 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a profit of 1.63 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.5867 Swedish crowns)

