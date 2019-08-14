Buffett’s Berkshire increases bet on Amazon.com



FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, plays bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, plays bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa.N> on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> by 11% during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.

Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about $1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)