Buffett’s Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns



FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

February 15, 2022

(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc said Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, has resigned from its board of directors after a bout with COVID-19.

In a statement, Buffett said the 96-year-old Murphy phoned him on Monday and said his recovery “convinced him that he would feel more comfortable ending his activities at Berkshire. I accepted his wish. He will continue as a major shareholder and friend.”

Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003.

His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett’s and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service. Another director, Walter Scott, died in September.

Gates was replaced by Ken Chenault, the former chief executive of American Express Co, a large Berkshire investment.

In 2021, Berkshire added Buffett’s daughter Susan Buffett and fund manager Christopher Davis, the chairman of Davis Select Advisors, to its board.

Berkshire did not immediately name a replacement for Murphy. Three other Berkshire directors are in their 90s: Buffett, Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, and businessman David “Sandy” Gottesman.

“Tom Murphy has taught me more about running a business than any other person,” Buffett said. “We have been friends and mental partners for more than 50 years. My only regret is that I didn’t meet him earlier.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)