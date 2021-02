Bucs QB Tom Brady to undergo minor knee surgery

FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) with quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) with quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

February 12, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo minor knee surgery, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians termed the upcoming procedure as a “clean up,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady was seen wearing a brace or sleeve on his left knee during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Brady was never listed on Tampa Bay’s injury report during the postseason and it isn’t immediately known when he injured the knee.

According to ESPN, Brady has been planning to have the procedure for months.

The 43-year-old Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring last Sunday when Tampa Bay clobbered the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. He threw three touchdowns while winning Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time.

(Field Level Media)