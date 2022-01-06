Bucks plan to waive C DeMarcus Cousins



FILE PHOTO: Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, according to multiple media reports Wednesday evening.

Cousins’ contract would have become guaranteed Friday but the Bucks are opting for roster flexibility for the trade deadline, per reports.

Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst told ESPN: “We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus. . … He was so good for us and hopefully we helped him too. … We made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road.”

The Athletic reports that there is expected to be interest around the league in the 31-year-old Cousins, a six-time All-Star who averaged 9.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games (five starts) for Milwaukee.

–Field Level Media