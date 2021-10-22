BTS drops Sony for Universal – WSJ



October 22, 2021

By Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) – South Korean megaband BTS has dropped Sony Group for marketing and distributing and agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)