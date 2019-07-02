BT to launch 5G services this autumn



July 2, 2019

(Reuters) – Britain’s former telecoms monopoly BT said on Tuesday that it would launch 5G services across its business customers in the autumn this year.

BT’s 5G service will be available in the busiest parts of 16 British cities by the end of the year, the country’s biggest broadband and mobile provider said.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)