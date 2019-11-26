Brussels restaurant owner praised for hiring mostly employees with down syndrome

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:16 AM PT — Tuesday, November 26, 2019

A German restaurant owner is making headlines for employing mostly individuals with down syndrome. In recent months, 65 Degrés co-founder Valentin Cogels has propped the establishment to first place out of 2,000 competitors on TripAdvisor.

The restaurant touts itself as a part fine dining and part social inclusion space with a large number of waiters and hostesses being diagnosed with various intellectual disabilities. Cogels says 65 Degrés is likely ranked so high thanks to his staff’s welcoming demeanor and smiles.

“You can go to any very nice gastronomic restaurant, you’ll have probably good service, you’ll have obviously very good food..what is not sure you’ll have is the welcome smile that you have here,” he stated. “So, we work with people who are so happy to be working, they have this pleasure of coming to work everyday, and they are so honest and so transparent that when they ask somebody — ‘how was your day today?’ — they really mean it when they ask.”

The restaurant also employs a chef who has worked at several Michelin-starred establishments, which is another reason why customers just keep coming back. The French-style menu is a big hit in Belgium’s capitol city and Chatelain district.