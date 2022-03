FILE PHOTO: Actor Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of "Glass" in London, Britain January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Actor Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of "Glass" in London, Britain January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

March 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Die Hard” star Bruce Willis will retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is “impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft)