Bruce Arena: Revs ‘happy’ to get F Jozy Altidore



FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates with teammate midfielder Michael Bradley (4) after scoring against CF Montréal during second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

February 13, 2022

Former U.S. men’s national team striker Jozy Altidore is set to join the New England Revolution, head coach Bruce Arena said during an interview on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“It sure sounds that way, doesn’t it? I think that’s going to happen, so we’re happy to get Jozy,” Arena said. “He’s going to need a little bit of time to get ready. He’s been a very good player in Major League Soccer, abroad and with the U.S. national team.”

The injury-plagued Altidore has been limited to 29 appearances for Toronto FC over the past two seasons. The 32-year-old had just eight starts in 2021, scoring four goals.

Altidore still needs to negotiate a buyout of his contract with Toronto, but his social media post Friday suggested that bit of paperwork should be made official soon.

“Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful 7 years,” Altidore wrote on his verified Instagram account. “To the staff and my teammates throughout this team, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home. … See you soon and all the very best in the future.”

Born in New Jersey and raised in Florida, Altidore has 77 career MLS goals in 176 games (135 starts) for Toronto FC (2015-21) and the New York Red Bulls (2006-08). He also had multiple stops in Europe, including 67 games with Dutch side Alkmaar Zaanstreek (2011-13) and 42 games with Sunderland in England (2013-15).

In 115 games with the USMNT, Altidore scored 42 goals. He played four games, collecting one assist, in the 2010 World Cup and played in the opener of the 2014 World Cup before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the remainder of the tournament.

(Field Level Media)