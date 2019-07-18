Brother of Manchester bomber arrested in London in connection with 2017 attack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT – Thursday, July 18, 2019

The brother of the suicide bomber responsible for the 2017 Manchester attack has been arrested in London. Hashem Abedi was arrested from the airport Wednesday after being extradited from Libya.

Two years ago, his brother, Salman Abedi, detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and killed 22 people. Many of the victims were teenage fans. Salman was also killed in the bombing.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, and claimed both brothers as members. Authorities now believe Hashem Abedi may have helped plan the attack.

“Greater Manchester Police officers have arrested Hashem Abedi for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life,” announced Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police.

Families of the victims were the first to be informed of his arrest. Court proceedings are expected to begin in the coming days.