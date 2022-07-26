Brooklyn pastor robbed at gunpoint during sermon

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

A Brooklyn, New York pastor, known as the “Bling Bling Bishop,” was robbed at gunpoint of the more than $1 million in jewelry he was wearing while delivering Sunday’s sermon. It was all captured on the church’s livestream from that morning.

Police said three masked men kicked in the front doors of Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s Leaders of Tomorrow Church. They held guns on the deacons at the doors while the 100 congregants dropped to the floor.

US Pastor, Congregation Robbed During Church Service An American pastor, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and members of his congregation were robbed of about $400K in jewellery during a live-streamed church service on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tesr4cd8O8 — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) July 25, 2022

Whitehead believes he was targeted because of the publicity he received when he turned in a suspect in the fatal subway shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez back in May.

“I turned him in, but the media called me the bling, bling bishop,” said Whitehead. “They had my Rolls Royce car all over everywhere and I feel that that played a part in this.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the pastor said his church is traumatized.

“The women and children are still crying,” he stated. “These men, they need to turn themselves in. I forgive you and I’m praying for you, and I hope that God deliver you from the mindset of who you are at this time.”

Mayor Eric Adams and top NYPD officals have vowed to find the suspects.