FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

September 12, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop singer Britney Spears is engaged to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, the “Toxic” singer announced on Instagram on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Kim Coghill)