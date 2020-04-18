Trending

British veteran ‘Captain Tom’ to be honoured at opening of coronavirus hospital

Troops form Guard of Honour as Capt Tom Moore completes fundraising walk in Bedfordshire
Veteran Capt Tom Moore talks to soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment who formed a Guard of Honour for the veteran as he completed his fundraising walk for the health services, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 16, 2020. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2020/Handout via REUTERS

April 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than 23 million pounds ($28.77 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden, will be a guest of honour at the opening of a new field hospital next week.

Moore will praise National Health Service (NHS) workers via video link at the opening of a new “Nightingale” Hospital in Harrogate, northern England, which is being set up to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, housing minister Robert Jenrick announced at a news conference on Saturday.

