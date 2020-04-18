British veteran ‘Captain Tom’ to be honoured at opening of coronavirus hospital



Veteran Capt Tom Moore talks to soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment who formed a Guard of Honour for the veteran as he completed his fundraising walk for the health services, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 16, 2020. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2020/Handout via REUTERS Veteran Capt Tom Moore talks to soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment who formed a Guard of Honour for the veteran as he completed his fundraising walk for the health services, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 16, 2020. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2020/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) – Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than 23 million pounds ($28.77 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden, will be a guest of honour at the opening of a new field hospital next week.

Moore will praise National Health Service (NHS) workers via video link at the opening of a new “Nightingale” Hospital in Harrogate, northern England, which is being set up to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, housing minister Robert Jenrick announced at a news conference on Saturday.

