British Police: Knife attack in London is terrorist related incident

In this grab taken from video made available by @HLOBlog, a man is surrounded by armed police after an incident on London Bridge, in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (@HLOBlog via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:05 AM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

British Police are investigating a fatal stabbing attack on the London Bridge as terrorism. During a press briefing, officials said a man armed with a knife killed one and injured four others Friday before he was shot dead by responding officers.

Police say the suspect was wearing an explosive device, which was later determined to be fake. Authorities are searching for a motive for the attack and urge anyone with information to call police.

“I would ask anyone with information, image or footage of the incident that can be shared with our investigation team to do so on the U.K. Police image appeal website. I would also ask the public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns that they have to the police.”  — Neil Basu, assistant commissioner – London Special Operations

Some of the five victims are reportedly in critical condition. Meanwhile, the mayor of London said it was an isolated incident and commended the brave actions by bystanders and first responders who helped take down the threat.

The White House offered its support to the U.K., following the horrific stabbing attack. In a statement Friday, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the president has been briefed on the attack and is monitoring the situation. He added, the U.S. “strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people” and pledged full.

