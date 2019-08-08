British PM Johnson urges lawmakers to back October 31 Brexit



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

August 8, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support an Oct. 31 Brexit, saying they had promised to honour the result of the country’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

“I think that MPs (Members of Parliament) should get on and deliver on what they have promised over and over and over again to the people of this country: they will deliver on the mandate of 2016 and leave the EU on Oct. 31,” Johnson told reporters.

Asked about the prospect of losing a confidence vote in parliament and whether he would then delay an election until after Brexit he said: “We are going to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, which is what the people of this country voted for.”

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and William James; Editing by Stephen Addison)