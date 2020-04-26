British PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery: Sky News



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 26, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson’s whereabouts.

The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him in his absence, said Johnson was “raring to go”.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by David Clarke)