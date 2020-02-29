British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child: media



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 29, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, have also got engaged to be married.

The announcement means the Conservative Johnson, who took office in July and won a decisive election victory in December, will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years, the Telegraph newspaper said.

The Sun newspaper quoted a Downing Street source as saying “Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news. They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.”

“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently – although he works flat out and that won’t change. Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects,” the paper quoted the source as saying.

Recent British prime ministers’ wives have had babies while their husbands were in office

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife Samantha had a baby daughter, Florence, in 2010.

Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s wife Cherie had a son, Leo, in 2000.

(Reporting by Mike Harrison; Writing by Frances Kerry)