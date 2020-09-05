British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade



Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

September 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.

The group said late on Friday that nearly 80 people had blocked roads leading to two printworks, at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, north east of London, and at Knowsley, near Liverpool. The protests continued through to Saturday.

Hertfordshire police said they had made 13 arrests.

The Murdoch-owned Newsprinters works also print the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times.

Extinction Rebellion said it took the action to highlight what it regards as the newspapers’ failure to accurately report on climate change.

A Newsprinters spokeswoman said the disruption meant printing had to be transferred to other sites.

“We apologise sincerely to any readers of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times who may be unable to buy their usual newspaper this morning due to late deliveries,” she said.

“This attack on all of the free press impacted many workers going about their jobs. Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty. This is a matter for the Police and the Home Office.”

The blockade is part of a week of protests by Extinction Rebellion, including on Wednesday in Parliament Square where demonstrators lay under white sheets to represent corpses.

The group says an emergency response and mass move away from polluting industries and behaviours is needed to avert a looming climate cataclysm.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Catherine Evans)