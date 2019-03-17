British lawmaker McVey will back PM May’s Brexit deal



FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey speaks during a "Leave Means Leave" rally in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey speaks during a "Leave Means Leave" rally in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 17, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Esther McVey, a former British minister who resigned from government over Theresa May’s Brexit deal, said on Sunday she would back the prime minister’s plan to leave the European Union in a vote this week.

May is expected to put her divorce deal with the EU before parliament for its approval in a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, after lawmakers rejected it twice before.

“The choice before us is this deal or no Brexit whatsoever and to not have Brexit would go against the democratic vote of the people,” McVey told Sky News. She resigned from May’s team of senior ministers in November last year to be able to vote against May’s deal.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton)