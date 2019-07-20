British justice minister says he will resign from cabinet: The Sunday Times



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

July 20, 2019

(Reuters) – British justice minister David Gauke said he will resign from the cabinet on Wednesday.

“Given that I’ve been in the cabinet since Theresa May came to power, I think the appropriate thing is for me to resign to her”, Gauke said in a statement quoted in the Sunday Times newspaper http://bit.ly/2y2N4Re.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)