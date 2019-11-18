Trending

British government withholds report outlining possible Russian influence

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London, Monday Nov. 18, 2019. Britain’s Brexit is one of the main issues for political parties and for voters, as the U.K. goes to the polls in a General Election on Dec. 12. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT — Monday, November 18, 2019

The British government announced it will publish a report examining alleged Russian interference, following their general election. British Minister of State for Security Brandon Lewis said the report will be published following proper procedures after the December election date.

The report alleges Russian interference may have affected the 2016 Brexit referendum. The parliamentary report has to be vetted, which is a process officials originally claimed would take several weeks. However, some have accused the government of withholding information that could potentially embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his party.

“We want to make sure, particularly where national security is involved, we go through that process properly and thoroughly and when that is done,” stated Minister Lewis. “Obviously the purdah of the general election, which means we can’t publish things during the general election, will slow that slightly, but after the general election that report will be published.”

Britain has accused Russia of trying to interfere in western politics before, but Moscow is denying the accusations.

File- British Minister of State for Security Brandon Lewis is pictured. (Reuters/photo)

