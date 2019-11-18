British government withholds report outlining possible Russian influence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT — Monday, November 18, 2019

The British government announced it will publish a report examining alleged Russian interference, following their general election. British Minister of State for Security Brandon Lewis said the report will be published following proper procedures after the December election date.

The report alleges Russian interference may have affected the 2016 Brexit referendum. The parliamentary report has to be vetted, which is a process officials originally claimed would take several weeks. However, some have accused the government of withholding information that could potentially embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his party.

This is an amazing country – let’s move on with a new Parliament that can get Brexit done, and unleash this country’s potential. Vote Conservative on December 12th. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 17, 2019

“We want to make sure, particularly where national security is involved, we go through that process properly and thoroughly and when that is done,” stated Minister Lewis. “Obviously the purdah of the general election, which means we can’t publish things during the general election, will slow that slightly, but after the general election that report will be published.”

Britain has accused Russia of trying to interfere in western politics before, but Moscow is denying the accusations.