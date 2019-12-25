British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run ‘economic super-ministry’: FT



FILE PHOTO: The Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain December 15, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: The Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain December 15, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

December 25, 2019

(Reuters) – Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britain’s Conservative Party to run a new ‘economic super-ministry’ following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sunak, the Conservatives’ Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, according to the report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry which would absorb the international trade department, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)