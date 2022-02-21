British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation – The Times



FILE PHOTO: A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel, Britain June 23, 2021. Picture taken June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FILE PHOTO: A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel, Britain June 23, 2021. Picture taken June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

February 21, 2022

(Reuters) – British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information.

Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the decade, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)