British Airways owner IAG extends partnership with American Express

July 24, 2020

(Reuters) – British Airways owner International Airlines Group <ICAG.L> on Friday said it had signed a multi-year renewal agreement with American Express <AXP.N>, extending its worldwide commercial partnership with the payments company.

Under the agreement, American Express will make a payment to IAG Loyalty, which is a unit of IAG that offers a widerange of services to airlines and business-to-business clients, of about 750 million pounds ($955.58 million).

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)