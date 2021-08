FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley//File Photo FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways is not currently using Afghanistan’s airspace, the airline said on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the capital city.

